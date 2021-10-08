Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Down 6.2%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.24 and last traded at $38.24. Approximately 22,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,488,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

OSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a PE ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.96.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $371,117.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,541,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $2,889,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 977,330 shares of company stock valued at $52,928,793. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

