Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $370.00

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 369.70 ($4.83), with a volume of 22087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369 ($4.82).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £660.28 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 352.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 337.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Fiona Beck acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835 ($38,979.62).

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

