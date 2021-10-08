Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $13,522,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OMP opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $95.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 35.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

