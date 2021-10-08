Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $14.73

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 14.73, but opened at 15.60. Oatly Group shares last traded at 15.53, with a volume of 36,960 shares.

OTLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 27.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 16.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $210,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

