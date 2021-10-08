Ocean Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $61.76 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $534.25 million and $61.76 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00225678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00103102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars.

