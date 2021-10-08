OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Trading Down 0.3%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.74. 15,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 71,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

OCANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

