Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Up 5.1%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.73. 4,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 997,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

