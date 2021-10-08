Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Up 5.1%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.73. 4,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 997,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.
The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
