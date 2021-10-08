Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) Insider Keith Richard Mullins Purchases 104,368 Shares

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) insider Keith Richard Mullins acquired 104,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £107,499.04 ($140,448.18).

LON:OSEC remained flat at $GBX 92.50 ($1.21) during mid-day trading on Friday. 14,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,178. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.63 million and a PE ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.56. Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc has a 12-month low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 99 ($1.29).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Octopus AIM VCT 2’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 4.04%. Octopus AIM VCT 2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

