Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Insider Neal Ransome Acquires 8,106 Shares

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) insider Neal Ransome acquired 8,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £10,780.98 ($14,085.42).
Octopus AIM VCT stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 118.50 ($1.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,682. The firm has a market cap of £170.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.60. Octopus AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.70).
About Octopus AIM VCT
