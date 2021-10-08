Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Insider Neal Ransome Acquires 8,106 Shares

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) insider Neal Ransome acquired 8,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £10,780.98 ($14,085.42).

Octopus AIM VCT stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 118.50 ($1.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,682. The firm has a market cap of £170.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.60. Octopus AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.70).

About Octopus AIM VCT

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

