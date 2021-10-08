Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 234.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 4,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after buying an additional 1,014,069 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $7,956,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $6,275,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 527.8% during the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 366,806 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,278,000 after buying an additional 354,798 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

