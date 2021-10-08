Oddz Hits Market Cap of $13.66 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $13.66 million and $1.67 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00061852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00143585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00090836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,978.70 or 0.99877113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.23 or 0.06476492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

