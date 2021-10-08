ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Trading 16.8% Higher This Week

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $27,591.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00062943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00143697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00093878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,192.70 or 0.99938792 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.69 or 0.06525829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars.

