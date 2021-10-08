Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.38

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $6.48. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 7,639 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $84.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Mark B. Justh sold 51,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $357,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 58,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It focuses on Exploraciones Oceanicas and Bismarck Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

