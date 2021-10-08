Odyssey Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and $245,938.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00238566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00103283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00012122 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.