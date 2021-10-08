Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,946,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,263 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.51% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $262,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $66,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $26.22 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

