Offshift Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107,526.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Offshift has a total market cap of $7.94 million and approximately $107,526.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00003939 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

