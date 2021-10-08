OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499,683 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.48% of OGE Energy worth $32,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3,156.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

