OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499,683 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.48% of OGE Energy worth $32,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,156.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

