Oikos (OKS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,795.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $2,795.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00062325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.50 or 0.00143984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00093000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,559.07 or 1.00074308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.93 or 0.06533425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 193,042,430 coins and its circulating supply is 182,907,720 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

