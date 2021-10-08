Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83,680 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Old Republic International worth $21,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 46,560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,824,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $2,861,456.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,320,840 shares in the company, valued at $35,094,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

