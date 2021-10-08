Oleg Shchegolev Sells 20,700 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $504,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $232,128.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00.

NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 239,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,850. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26.

SEMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $18,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

