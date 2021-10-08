Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,646 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $20,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OHI opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

