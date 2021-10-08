Omeros (OMER) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER):

10/8/2021 – Omeros was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

10/6/2021 – Omeros had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

10/1/2021 – Omeros was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Omeros was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2021 – Omeros is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Omeros was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

9/7/2021 – Omeros had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Omeros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Shares of OMER traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,305. The firm has a market cap of $418.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75.

Get Omeros Co alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Omeros by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Omeros by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.