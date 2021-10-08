OMG Network (OMG) One Day Volume Hits $1.19 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for about $14.05 or 0.00025989 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.00317079 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001295 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.