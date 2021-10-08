Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Tops $1.80 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00005908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $537.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00326067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000832 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,274 coins and its circulating supply is 562,958 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

