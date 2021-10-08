Omnitude (ECOM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $929,716.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Omnitude has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $929,716.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 74% higher against the US dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00235444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00102224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

