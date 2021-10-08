OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $57.10 on Friday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $57.13.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in OneMain during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.