OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.
Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $57.10 on Friday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $57.13.
In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in OneMain during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
