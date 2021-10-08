Onooks (OOKS) Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular exchanges. Onooks has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $167,274.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00061453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00143749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00091091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,058.30 or 0.99650974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.20 or 0.06371161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

