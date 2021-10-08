Ontology (ONT) Trading 29.8% Higher This Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002016 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $962.89 million and $274.35 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00113195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.87 or 0.00485435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00015188 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00037600 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026039 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

