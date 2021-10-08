Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,125 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.46% of Open Text worth $64,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.44. 8,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

