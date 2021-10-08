Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,458,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 252,599.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 1,371.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 495,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 645,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 240,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 217,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Orange stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

