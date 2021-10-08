O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.96.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,177.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.47, for a total transaction of $7,355,157.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,876,209.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,128 shares of company stock worth $56,699,745 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $611.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $629.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $601.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

