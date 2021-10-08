Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Up 5.4%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.19. 24,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,051,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Several research firms recently commented on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,060,106.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Organogenesis by 1,007.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after buying an additional 3,861,302 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at about $54,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Organogenesis by 83.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after buying an additional 1,281,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after buying an additional 1,770,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

