ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Robert W. Baird

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 111.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ORIC opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $482.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $150,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $59,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.