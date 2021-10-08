ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 144.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ORIC. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 in the last 90 days. 24.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 198,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,498,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

