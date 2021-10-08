Origin Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $9.05 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.05 million and $532,832.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00062042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00145663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00092284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,524.66 or 1.00194586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.75 or 0.06486281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

