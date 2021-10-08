Origin Sport (ORS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $54,171.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $904,265.22 and $54,171.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00117690 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000049 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002296 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

