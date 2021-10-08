Orion Biotech Opportunities (NASDAQ:ORIA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA)’s share price rose 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 1,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74.

About Orion Biotech Opportunities (NASDAQ:ORIA)

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is based in New York.

