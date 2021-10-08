Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Bought by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,370 shares during the quarter. Orion Group comprises about 1.2% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 3.16% of Orion Group worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Orion Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,217,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 536,065 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 234,835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ORN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,717. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $145.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.