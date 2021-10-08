Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Acquires 2,180 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 62,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,029. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.57. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

