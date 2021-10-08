Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.84. 15,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.69.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

