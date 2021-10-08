Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Buys 12,330 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 1.6% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,064. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $76.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

