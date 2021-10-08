Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Buys 2,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Loop Capital began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CMCSA traded down $2.19 on Friday, reaching $55.21. 818,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,105,126. The stock has a market cap of $253.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

