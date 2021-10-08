Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Buys 2,020 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.8% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 123,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85,765 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 36,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Chevron by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.74. The company had a trading volume of 590,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.84. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $208.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

