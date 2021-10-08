Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.92. The company had a trading volume of 90,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,049. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $110.07 and a one year high of $174.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.28.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

