Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,930. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.