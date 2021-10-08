Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.5% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $80.50. 77,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,848,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $157.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

