Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 119,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,308. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $213.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.65.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.