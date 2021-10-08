Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Purchases 1,065 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up 2.0% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA owned 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.04. 118,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,762. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $173.06 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.29.

