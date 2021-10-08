Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Purchases 120 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.7% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 2,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in BlackRock by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 11,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $844.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,362. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $587.90 and a one year high of $959.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $897.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $862.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

